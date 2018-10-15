Bigg Boss 12 is gearing up for the nomination process for the elimination in the fifth week in the tonight's episode. But the viewers are set to witness some never before seen thrilling moments in this episode.

All these days, many viewers had been complaining of Bigg Boss 12 being the most boring season. The makers have assured that the upcoming episodes are going to be thrilling and entertaining. They have released some promos, which hints that the drama and thrill inside the house will grow multifold.

The promos offer a glimpse into two important development inside the house of Bigg Boss 12. Firstly, Monday episode will witness the re-entry of evicted contestants Sreesanth and Anup Jalota, who were kept in a secret room all these days. The two have watched all the previous episode, where they saw the real colour of all the housemates. They are making a comeback with a proper gameplan.

Secondly, the promos hint that all the couples would be broken and they will perform as individual contestants from today. The video show Jasleen Matharu is excited to see Anup Jalota to back in the house and she rushes to hug him. He is apparently upset with her behaviour after his elimination from Bigg Boss 12.

The viewers can clearly notice a change in the behaviour of Anup Jalota, who is seen lambasting her for her indifference towards him post his exit from the show. The Bhajan maestro questions Jasleen Matharu over her self-centred attitude and asks her to focus on fashion and glamour.

The viewers will get to see a lot of drama happening before Bigg Boss kick-starts the nomination for the elimination in this week. We bring you both the drama as well the nomination process. Stay locked to this pace to see the live updates.