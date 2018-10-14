Actress Neha Pendse has reportedly been evicted from Salman Khan-hosted TV show Bigg Boss 12, while Karanvir Bohra remains safe from the danger zone of elimination.

Neha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra were nominated for the elimination Bigg Boss 12 this weekend. Salman Khan appeared on Saturday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar and was seen grilling the contestants for their violent performance on the show, but he reserved the announcement of eviction for the Sunday episode. The promo aired as the show hinted that Karanvir Bohra would bid adieu to the show this weekend.

But if we are to go by the latest reports, the audience will witness Neha Pendse's exit from Bigg Boss 12 tonight. The actress, who entered the show as an individual contestant, will be joining the league of eliminated contestants like Kriti Verma, Roshmi Banik and Nirmal Singh. But the viewers have to wait for Salman Khan's official announcement about it.

Neha Pendse is one of the most popular Television actresses, but her presence in Bigg Boss 12 is not so entertaining so far. She was never seen taking a stand on any issue inside the house and she was often accused of following Dipika Kakar's strategies in the game.

Salman Khan apparently gave her suggestions to amp up her game, but she failed to intrigue the audience. It is speculated that she might make a comeback in popular demand.