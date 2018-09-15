Bigg Boss 12 has revealed the names of their two 'Vichitra' jodis (four contestants) and the drama has already begun even before the show could air its grand premiere. And on the first episode itself, a double elimination will take place based on viewers' votes.

Ex-Roadies Xtreme's foe-turned-friends Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma are first two celebrity contestants who have entered the show as a pair while commoners Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik, who are frenemies, are the second pair on the controversial reality show.

These 4 Taala Khol contenders have stepped their foot inside the Bigg Boss 12 house and it looks like they have already started planning and plotting against each other.

While introducing to the show's format, Bigg Boss gave a chance to each of the 4 ladies to appeal to the viewers and convince them why they deserve to be on the show.

During the vote appeal, it was observed that Surbhi, Kriti and Roshmi ganged up together and alienated Mital in the Outhouse. Will this strategy help these 4 girls to get an entry pass to Bigg Boss 12 house? Their drama will surely come to an end on the first episode itself on Sunday, September 16 where any two of the four contestants will say goodbye to the show. The show will air on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Viewers can vote for their favourite contestants on Voot app and choose who they want to see inside the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Meanwhile, check out the introduction video of the first four contentants.

1. Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik

Do dushman ek saath, aisi hi hai ye #VichitraJodi of Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik! Stay tuned agar dekhna chahte ho iss jodi ko in the #BiggBoss12 house! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/qU75PG2obY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2018

2. Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma

Best friends ya jaani dushman? Dekhna chahte hoh aap ye #VichitraJodi of Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma in the #BB12 house? Stay tuned to find out how you can make that happen. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/n1bkdBjOSa — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2018

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12 show.