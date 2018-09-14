It's that time of the year when the fans of reality show Bigg Boss look forward to meeting the new contestants and also seeing their favourite host Salman Khan interact with them in his inimitable style. Bigg Boss 12, the latest season of the show, will premiere on Colors TV this Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 9 pm IST. And like every year, not just the contestants but the interiors of the Bigg Boss House will also be new. We have some leaked images of the Bigg Boss 12 House for you!

Built in a set at Lonavala near Mumbai, the Bigg Boss House is always colourful and quirky. It is made to increase conflict and at the same time encourage conversations between the contestants of Bigg Boss. This time, too, the house has reportedly been designed by Omung Kumar and the theme is Beach House.

Bigg Boss 12's superstar host, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has begun work on the show and posted an image on Twitter where he is seen pumping some iron in the gym. Usually, a house is built for Salman Khan too, on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 for his weekend visits for shooting the elimination episodes.

Meanwhile, the dance rehearsals for the Bigg Boss 12 premiere this weekend have begun at Lonavala, with some ex-contestants including Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilps Shinde rumoured to be part of the premiere.

Take a look at some more pictures and videos of the Bigg Boss 12 House that have been leaked.

#BB12 Bigg boss 12 Set. Main Office Gate of Bb12 . All The Celebs Are There Now Dance Rehearsal Time pic.twitter.com/5zM2q2Rzi6 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 14, 2018

Bigg Boss 12 has a unique format this time in that the contestants will be in the form of jodis or pairs. Many of the Bigg Boss 12 contestants will be in pairs, whether it is twins, friends, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, uncle and nephew that is mama-bhanja or chacha-bhatija.

Aapke haath mein hai power to make your favorite jodi win the Bigg Boss Jodi Awards. Log on to Facebook and vote now! https://t.co/jly1iIlanl #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/n9VBvw4zza — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 14, 2018

Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 12 at a Dhamakedaar press conference in Goa, where he made an entry on a launch through the Mandovi river.

