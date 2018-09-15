Salman Khan is all set to host the twelfth season of Bigg Boss. The Bigg Boss 12 premiere episode will be held on Sunday, September 16 at 9 pm IST on Colors. In a first, some contestants of Bigg Boss will be revealed on another reality show of the channel, Dance Deewane.

Salman Khan had revealed the first contestant jodi of Bigg Boss 12, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, at the press conference of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa. Colors TV on Instagram had introduced us to two more pairs of Bigg Boss 12, a singer and his fan and a lawyer and his policeman friend.

Some more of the jodis or pairs of Bigg Boss 12 are going to be revealed on the Dance Deewane grand finale on September 15. The Madhuri Dixit-Nene show will air its final episode on Colors on Saturday at 9 pm IST and has decided to promote Bigg Boss 12 through a special segment by sharing the names of two contestant jodis.

On the Dance Deewane Grand Finale, the contestant pairs to be revealed are - former MTV Roadies contestants Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana, and commoners Roshmi Banik and Mittal Joshi from Kolkata. While Kriti Verma is a GST officer by profession, her Bigg Boss 12 partner or 'jodidaar' Surbhi Rana is a dentist-turned-reality show regular. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Roshmi Banik runs an event management company while her partner Mittal Joshi is a make-up artist.

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma

Colors shared the news on Twitter, saying, "The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12." Dance Deewane is judged by actress-dancer Madhuri Dixit-Nene, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/2TpquuXAxG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 13, 2018

Colors had earlier introduced two more jodis of Bigg Boss 12. One is that of Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur and his fan. The other is a policeman and a lawyer. Romil Chaudhary, a lawyer and his best friend and police officer Nirmal Singh will be part of Bigg Boss 12 as contestants. Take a look.

The format of Bigg Boss 12 will have a number of contestants in jodis or pairs, be it the husband-wife Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbaachiya, or mother-daughter, father-son, twin sisters, friends, mama-bhanja, chacha-bhatija, saas-bahu and such pairs.

Bigg Boss 11 had contestant neighbours as the theme, and lead to a lot of fights. Bigg Boss 12 with the concept of pairing is bound to be more confrontational, as there will always be two people fighting against the other two. It remains to be seen which pairs or jodis develop a crack in the process of staying in the Bigg Boss 12 House and competing for the crown!

Watch this space for Bigg Boss 12 updates.