Condolences over Sushant Singh Rajput continued for the second day on Monday, as many in Bollywood still cannot believe the young actor is no more.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared that Sushant's sudden demise hit him a lot, stating how "cruel" show business can be.

" Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga ( Dear Sushant... I had never met you or seen your films but your sudden departure comes as a shocl big shock). This beautiful beloved 'show business' is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain. I share the pain of your loving family and friends," he tweeted.

Reportedly, Sushant was battling depression over the past few months.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had once announced he would make his ambitious sci-fi thriller "Paani" with Sushant, and he had a rough idea about what Sushant was going through in his life.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last six months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours," said Kapur.

Sushant's demise has left Alia Bhatt "speechless".

"I'm in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don't have the words. I'm totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans," Alia wrote.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sushant's co-star in "Chhichhore", expressed on Twitter, along with an image. "I will remember you as the boy who dared to dream. Your passionately curious intellect, deep fascination for astronomy and what lies beyond lead to the most awesome on set conversations," he wrote.

Manish Malhotra's Condolence Message

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote recalled the moment when Sushant walked along with his "Chhichhore" co-star Shraddha Kapoor for the former's show. "I had met him only once before and then asked him to walk for the show as I felt he suited this collection. He immediately agreed and came home for fittings .. when he came for rehearsals he said he was nervous as he had not walked before and I remember telling him you are such a good actor you will be fine and just smile as your smile is endearing and charming. He was wonderful in this show as he and @shraddhakapoor walked and made a lovely pair together and today this is wonderful cherished memory forever .. I woke up this morning thinking about him & still can't beileve it. It's really sad and how I wish this had not happened. You will be dearly missed," Manish posted.

Actress Preity Zinta shared: "I'm Stunned beyond words.What an incredible Loss, an incredible mind and an jncredible Talent. Will miss seeing stars from the telescope on your terrace, our Astrophysics and NASA conversations, dance competitions, cricket celebrations and ghazal nights. I'm gonna miss you @sushantsinghrajput TOO MUCH ! Gone too soon. Love you. Rest in peace my friend. My condolences and strength to the family."

"Can't still believe.. but I know somewhere your mother is hugging you n keeping you safe. Be at peace my dearest," Farah wrote as caption to an image she posted.

Singer Nupur Sanon too took to social media and shared a throwback picture in which we can spot Sushant hugging Nupur. Sushant had starred with Nupur's sister Kriti Sanon in "Raabta". Unconfirmed rumours had it that Sushant and Kriti also dated for a while.

In another post, Nupur slammed people for constantly messaging them and other celebrities for not posting anything about Sushant on social media.

"Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! 'You are so heartless' 'ek post tak nahi daala' 'Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum' These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please," Nupur wrote.

Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant in "Sonchiriya" wrote: "Rest in Peace my friend. Shocked and heartbroken...Still can't believe it.To star gazing and our endless chats.. I am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR."

Rashami Desai wrote: " Sush!! Not fair.. Sucha talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend.. it's a personal loss. #RipSushant."

Arti Singh posted a string of pictures with Sushant, writing: "No words left. We will miss you so much.Not done Sushant . You only and only showed love . We needed more of you."

Payal Ghosh wrote: I'm suffering from depression since 2015.I'm on and off on medicines,though my problem is the fear of death,I get panic attacks,where I feel I am gonna die. I keep rushing to Kokilaben whenever I get these kind of attacks. "Luckily, I have my family, friends who take all my nonsense but don't judge me."