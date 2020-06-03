Cyclone Nisarga: Let's face it, 2020 is one of the worst years for humankind with every day, new disaster knocking at our doors. We are already trapped in the claws of deadly coronavirus, for which a permanent cure is yet to found and with each passing day, the number of affected people is increasing. Not only the lab-made calamities but people lives all across the country have been in danger because of several natural disasters this year such as Cyclone Amphan, locust attack, earthquakes and many more.

While we just entered the #Unlock1 phase of the new COVID-19 lockdown imposed across the country, an alarming situation has raised on the Arabian Sea. A cyclone which has been named 'Nisarga' has its sights set on the western India coastline and specifically the metropolis of Mumbai. While Mumbai rains are beautiful and refreshing, we can't ignore the fact that every year, the life of Mumbaikars gets heavily affected by it. Since this time 'Cyclone Nisarga' is expected, the state is taking all the precautions to avoid the damages.

Bollywood celebs show concern over 'Cyclone Nisarga'

The IMD said that the cyclone was likely to cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Daman and Harihareshwar in Raigad on Wednesday afternoon. The government of Maharastra and Gujarat has been constantly trying to prepare its citizens before the cyclone, Bollywood celebrities have also come forward to spread the awareness.

The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, who recently went back to shoot a COVID-19 PSA amid the lockdown, which was released recently, has now uploaded a video asking people of Mumbai to be safe and adapt some measure to avoid the damages. In in his video, he can be spotted "2020 Ajeeb as seal hai, Baarish ka maza bhi line nahi de Raha."

Posting the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Cyclone Nisarga Precautions The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @my_bmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being For any queries and concerns regarding the cyclone, dial 1916 and press 4."

Tie the loose thing, seal your document in plastic bags: Shilpa Shetty

Along with Akshay, his ex-flame Shilpa Shetty Kundra also came forward and posted a list of 'Dos and Don'ts' before Cyclone Nisarga. Shilpa shared the informative image on Instagram and caption the her message with #CycloneNisarga. It read, "With #CycloneNisarga expected to hit Maharashtra and nearby regions in a few hours, please be mindful of these DOs & DONTs shared by @my_bmc. Please call 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone-related query or concern.‬

‪Stay indoors; stay secure. Praying for our safety‬"

Gangs of Wasseypur fame Richa Chadha and Big Boss 13 starlet Rashami Desai also showed concern towards the upcoming disaster in Mumbai and asked their fans and followers residing in the state to be safe and sound. Richa Chadha posted a video of Cyclone Nisarga forming over the Arabian Sea and making its way towards Mumbai. She wrote, "Dear 2020,

so far you have been a cluster fuck of calamities. So... can you give us a break plz? Cyclone #Nisarga, please be kind !"

What is Cyclone Nisarga?

Maharashtra, especially Mumbai has been set under a red flag as it braces for its first-ever cyclone, which has reportedly been developing over the Arabian Sea. It is the second natural calamity to be forming near India in a fortnight, after Cyclone Amphan caused widespread destruction in West Bengal and parts of Odisha on May 20.

Keeping in mind the disaster that can be caused due to Cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the entire city from midnight to Thursday afternoon and have banned people from coming to places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline. Trees have been cut and people are asked to take maximum precautions.