Karthik Gowda, executive producer of KGF, has slammed a Hindi news channel for its insensitive headline while reporting the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood actor was found dead at at his sixth floor apartment in Bandra (West).

Ethics Thrown to Wind

A Hindi news channel apparently had the headline - Ise Kaise Hit Wicket Ho Gaya Sushant? (How did Sushant get hit wicket?. Another headline read – 'Patna ka Sushanth Mumbai me fail kyu?' (Why did Patna-based Sushant failed in Mumbai?. The insensitivity was called out by netizens and sharing one such screen shot, Karthik Gowda tweeted, "Such a trash statement at this time."

This is not the the only example as many regional channels displayed utter insensivity towards the incident. Some channels even displayed his dead body (without blurring), thereby failing to maintain the ethics of journalism.

Also, many people were sharing the pictures of Sushant Singh's dead body which was slammed by Maharashtra Cyber. It also warned people that it is a punishable offence.

Maharahstra Cyber's Warning

The official handle of Maharashtra Cyber wrote slammed in a series of tweets below:

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. (1/n) It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action.

(2/n) Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n)

The 34-year old was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday, 14 June. He is survived by his father and four sisters. The boy from Patna started his acting career with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta took his popularity to new heights.

He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. Thereafter, there was no looking back for him.