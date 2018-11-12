After back-to-back flops, Mahesh Babu's political drama Bharat Ane Nenu hit the screens on April 20. Being a super hit combo of director Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu, the movie had grabbed everyone's attention and became a decent hit.

For the first time in his career, Mahesh Babu was seen in the role of a politician in Bharat Ane Nenu. Introducing Kiara Advani to the Telugu audience had an impact on the box-office collections too. With a super positive talk and huge expectations, Bharat Ane Nenu became a decent hit in Telugu states.

The small screen premiere of Bharath Ane Nenu was recently telecasted on Star Maa. The reports from Star Maa sources reveal that Bharath Ane Nenu grabbed decent TRP. The TRP for the political drama Bharath Ane Nenu was recorded as 14.6, which is a decent one.

Earlier, super hit movie Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles had got mindblowing TRP of 19.5. Keerthi Suresh and Dulquer Salman starrer Mahanati had grabbed TRP ratings of more than 20. Bharath Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam grabbing such TRP despite the digital releases are commendable.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently working under the direction of Vamsi Paidipally for Maharshi. Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.