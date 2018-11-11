Tollywood's stars Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR are now the most happening heroes in the industry. Being in the top league, the trio shares a good rapport with each other. Every time the trio hang out, it becomes a huge news in Telugu media.

Well, after a couple of events during Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu movie releases, the stars had given a hope to the fans that they are all on the same league and would continue supporting each other even on the work front.

Also, during one of the public gatherings, Mahesh Babu and Tarak had given the impression that they are to be good friends despite the competition in the movie field. Mahesh Babu also gave a call to the fans mentioning that the fans had to stop fan wars as the stars shared the fraternity.

It is believed that Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Tarak support each other during the movie releases. During the release of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, the stars were seen promoting each other's movies.

Mahesh Babu is definitely one of the most happening stars down the south. With Spyder, his stardom has only expanded to the Tamil film industry. It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu has an affinity for the Tamil language, as he occasionally expressed so.

The recent tweets of Mahesh Babu have grabbed a huge negativity from NTR's fans. The reason is that Mahesh Babu had shared nothing about NTR's recent release Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, instead had written about a couple of Tamil movies.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar hit the screens recently, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. Mahesh Babu who apparently shares a good rapport with AR Murugadoss ever since Spyder, had tweeted about Sarkar.

#Sarkar is an engaging political drama!! Thoroughly enjoyed it... An @ARMurugadoss trademark film??? Congrats to the entire team? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2018

Mahesh Babu earlier mentioned about Shankar Shanmugam's Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 as well. So, the fans of NTR are irked with this negligent behaviour by superstar Mahesh Babu. It appears like there was a negative talk over Mahesh Babu being selective in promoting the movies, as he missed out tweeting about Aravindha Sametha.

One of Tarak's fans on Twitter mentioned, "I was expecting Mahesh Babu would tweet something regarding Aravindha Sametha too. Tarak was all vocal during Mahesh's movie release. It upsets me".

Well, on the other hand, Mahesh Babu's fans are all in praises for him as he is an 'egoless' person. It is a known fact that Spyder was one of the biggest flops for Mahesh Babu. Despite the failure, Mahesh Babu had tweeted about AR Muruadoss' movie Sakar.