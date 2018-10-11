Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava has been one of the most-hyped movies of this year. As Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR come together for the first time, the expectations from this movie have been sky-high.

After Agnyathavaasi, Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is expected to be a decent comeback for director Trivikram Srinivas.

Also, after Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR has not signed any other project except Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. So, this movie carries huge expectations and speculations.

Story Line:

The story starts off with Nilambari (comedian Sunil) narrating a story. Veera Raghava Reddy returns home after pursuing his higher studies in London. His native place is a faction-driven area in the Rayalaseema region. He gets attacked by the opponents, and his father is killed in the battle. In an unavoidable situation, Raghava gets involved in the faction drama around.

Veera Raghava is taunted by his grandmother and the other ladies for holding on the faction grudges. Raghava escapes these complications and tries to find peace. He meets a girl named Aravindha, whom he considers as the messenger for peace.

Raghava decides that he must confront his opponents and make peace with them for the welfare of all. In this process, he faces the nefarious villain who doesn't even spare his own son. What happens next and how Veera Raghava Reddy brings a change in the faction-imbibed mindsets is the rest of the story.

Roles and Performances:

Jr NTR is known for his powerful performance in the action sequences. Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is one of the movies by Jr NTR in which we can see the typical factionist in him. His Rayalaseema accent is flawless, which adds to the native impact.

With chiselled body, his performance in action sequences and fights is too good. Emotional scenes were well performed by Tarak.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most happening heroines in T'wood right now. Though Pooja had appeared in a number of Telugu movies till date. her role in Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is to be considered as a significant one.

Naga Babu has justified the role well. Jagapathi Babu had created a huge impact as a ruthless villain in this flick.

Supriya Pathak, Naveen Chandra, Eesha Rebba, Rao Ramesh, Subhaleka Sudhakar and Brahmaji were good in their roles.

It was a pleasure to see Sunil on the screen as a character artist again. Special mention to Eswari Rao as her role adds to the feel of the movie. Though Eswai Rao's role is limited, she has done a fabulous job.

Analysis:

Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is a faction-based revenge drama which revolves around the areas of Rayalaseema. Though the biggest drawback lies in the story which portrays a particular region as a blooded area with communal fights, the climax justifies it.

The very idea of peace is put in a well-carpentered pattern. Trivikram Srinivas' narration has made more impactful and the actors have justified their roles.

With a couple of overly done action episodes, Aravindha Sametha might impress the action movie lovers. But, one must accept the fact that the narration has been dragged here and there in the movie.

Technical Aspects:

Music by Thaman is a huge plus. With a complimenting back score, the movie has got a decent composition.

The production values are decent. The camera work could have been better.

Final Verdict:

Trivikram Srinivas proves again why he is known for his dialogues. NTR and Pooja Hegde have a perfect chemistry on the screen, and action lovers may love the movie. It is a conventional faction drama with a good narrative. Otherwise, Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is impressive and a one time watch.