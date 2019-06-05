It's Eid and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with a bang with their much awaited film Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie has opened to packed houses and is all set to make a record breaking collection on the festive season.

Audience have watched the first day first show of Bharat and are absolutely loving it. From brilliant performances to breathtaking visuals, Salman-Katrina starrer has struck the right chord with the audience.

The movie has also received rave reviews from critics and have termed it as a must watch movie of the year. Other cast which includes Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani and others have also left a mark on the audience with their raw and realistic performances.

The movie has been released across 4,700 screens in India and 1,300 screens overseas which is one of the widest release for Salman-Katrina starrer.

Bharat has registered almost 60-65 percent occupancy in the morning shows and the footfalls are likely to increase in the evening shows. Going by the current trend and huge buzz, Bharat is expected to collect Rs 35-40 crore on the opening day of its release.

And if the movie manages to maintain the pace, it may go on to collect Rs 300-350 crore at the Indian box office.