Salman Khan starrer Bharat is set to be released on the big festival of Eid. The movie has huge hype around it, and hence, fans are eagerly waiting for the critics to come up with their reviews.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is based on the Korean film Ode To My Father. Apart from Salman, the film features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patni, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff among others.

Bharat is set on the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition, and showcases the journey of a common man along with the changes happening in the country. It presents Salman in five different avatars, portraying his story from childhood to old age.

Disha plays his love interest in his initial life, while Katrina becomes his lady love in the later part. Jackie is seen as his father, and Sunil his childhood friend. Bharat involves moments of light humour, emotion, romance, action and a lot of drama.

The movie is blessed with decent music, and apparently has all the elements to impress the audience. A lot of expectations are associated with the film as it brings back the hit pairing of Salman as actor and Ali as director.

As there has not been any special screening of the film in India or abroad, authentic reviews of Bharat will come only on June 5, the day of its official release.

Stay tuned for critics review and rating of Bharat.