Salman Khan is one such actor who is often asked about his marriage plans, but he hardly entertained such questions with a straight answer. However, the superstar now revealed why he still did not get married, and probably will not ever.

Salman, who has been busy promoting his film Bharat, recently opened up about marriage. The actor said that he does not believe in the institution of marriage, but in companionship.

"I don't believe in marriage. I think it's a dying institution. I don't believe in it. Companionship? Yes," he told Bombay Times when asked about the speculations around his marriage.

However, when asked if he would like to become a father, Salman replied saying "when it has to happen, it will happen". Well, Salman's fans can now be sure that their favourite actor is not going to tie the knot ever.

On the work front, Salman's big movie Bharat is going to be released on June 5. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film features two actresses – Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

Based on the 2014 South Korean drama Ode To My Father, Bharat will present Salman in multiple avatars, showcasing his childhood to old age. The trailer of the film received positive response, and it is expected to have a bumper opening at the box office.