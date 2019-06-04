As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Salman Khan's Bharat, a host of fake reviews have started doing the rounds on social media.

Bharat is one of the biggest releases of this year and the movie has immense hype around it. Apart from Salman, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

While fans are looking for reviews from critics, some people on Twitter have come up with fake reviews. Unlike most other Bollywood movies, Bharat is not having any advance screening in India or abroad.

The film will have a worldwide release on June 5. Hence, there is hardly any chance for people to get their hands on any authentic review before the actual release day. However, some people on social media, claiming to have watched the movie, have been posting fake reviews of Bharat.

Some are praising the film but a few others have declared it to be a bad film. It appears that Salman Khan fans are coming up with positive words for the film, and the superstar's haters are doing the opposite; both falsely.

Some of the netizens who are aware of the reviews being fake have also been urging others to report such Twitter handles so that those get suspended. However, many of them might actually end up believing the fake reviews.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is set on the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. The movie presents Salman in five different stages of life – from childhood to old age. He will be seen sporting multiple looks in the film.

Disha will be seen as his love interest in early life, while Katrina will be seen as his lady love in the later stage. Sunil Grover plays the role of Salman's onscreen childhood friend.

After the debacle of Race 3, a lot of expectations are associated with Bharat. It has the successful pairing of Salman and director Ali, and hence, it is being expected not to be a disappointing one.