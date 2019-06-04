Salman Khan's Bharat is expected to see a bumper opening this Eid. The film has already created massive buzz on social media and space. Let's take a look at factors why Salman Khan's Bharat would wash away bad memories of his last two failed projects - Tubelight and Race 3

- Festive period and long weekend: Last but not least, the festive period and the long weekend owing to Eid, is expected to boost the footfall.

- Lucky mascot Katrina Kaif: Audience love watching Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan and there's no denying that. More often than not, this incredible Jodi has managed to give some of the biggest hits. In fact wouldn't be wrong to call Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's lucky mascot.

- Patriotic or desi angle: Check out the track record of Salman Khan - Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger or Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Sultan, if there is even a hint of patriotism or desi-pan, the film is bound to get an outstanding reaction. And going by that logic, Bharat would also see a rousing reaction.

- Unique pairing: Both Salman Khan and Disha Patani enjoy a humongous fan following. In fact, it is their pairing that is emerging as the highlight of the film. Curiosity among the audience to see a much younger Disha romance Salman is also one of the factors that would draw a massive audience to the theatres.

- Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff: Sunil Grover is a delight to watch, more so, when he is on the big screen. Jackie Shroff too is expected to be seen in a never-seen-before role in the film.