Salman Khan's Eid special mega launch of the year, Bharat, is just round the corner. The film which is set to see a long weekend is expected to garner huge moolahs at the box-office. However, the buzz around the film has already resulted in a twenty percent spike in ticket prices in many prime cities.

Though there were reports of Salman Khan wanting to ensure minimum ticket cost for his film to ensure a massive opening, it appears that the distributors have thought otherwise. Several bumper releases in the past, failing miserably at the box-office might have also triggered the producers and the distributors to play with the fare of the tickets. Increasing the cost of the tickets might also be a way to ensure a massive collection in the initial days before the verdict spreads out.

The film will also get an added advantage because of the festive period and long weekend ahead. No to forget, Salman Khan's star power which guarantees huge footfalls in the theatres. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pairing is another reason the film is generating such tremendous buzz. However, the standout point of the film appears to be Disha Patani and Salman Khan's romantic pairing despite the huge age gap.

While the local theatres in Mumbai have prices ranged between Rs 180 to 350, PVRs and INOX have prices between the range of Rs 300 to 500. Premium seats at various multiplexes in Mumbai have been priced as high as Rs 800. In metro cities such as Bangalore and Delhi too, the prices have been soared up.

Irrespective of the steep increase in the prices, its Salman Khan's massive fan following that is going to ensure a good box-office collection.