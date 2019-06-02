Salman Khan's Bharat is all set to be released this Eid. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of this year and is expected to create a storm at the box office. However, there a few factors that might affect its first day earning.

Bharat has all the elements to pull a massive audience to the theatres right from day 1. Apart from Salman's huge craze, the movie has the super-hit pairing of Salman and Katrina. Also, it is Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, who has proved his mettle in his last two movies- Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film's trailer and songs have created the right buzz around it, making it a highly anticipated flick. Plus, the festival of Eid has always worked wonders for Salman.

However, there is one big factor that might affect Bharat's first-day box office collection to a great extent. It is going to be released on the same day of India's first World Cup Match this year.

India-South Africa match on June 5 is likely to impact the business of Bharat as the match will start in the afternoon and will continue till night.

Although die-hard Salman fans would any day pick the movie over the World Cup match, a big section of people may choose to watch the film a day later instead of missing out on the thrills of such a big sports event.

Also, Eid may turn into a hurdle for the film as a lot of people may want to spend the festive day with celebrations at home or outside.

Nonetheless, Bharat is still expected to register a huge opening day box office collection at the domestic market. With a screen count of over 4,000 across India, the movie is expected to earn at least around Rs 25-28 crore irrespective of the mentioned factors.

Although a Salman-starrer is expected to rake in around Rs 35 crore on opening day, as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai did, it will be a huge opening if Bharat collects anything close to Rs 30 crore on day 1.