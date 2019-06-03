Salman Khan's much-awaited and probably one of the biggest films of the year, Bharat, is all set for a massive release all over the country this week. Keeping his ritual of delighting his fans with his film, Salman is again all set to set the screens on fire with the film. The film has already seen a record number of advance booking and going by the numbers, Bharat will undoubtedly emerge as one of the highest box-office collectors of the year.

However, the producers of the film seem to have lost their faith in the star power that Salman Khan holds among his fans. Why do we say that? Well, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, not entirely satisfied and confident about the way the film has turned out, the producers have not only cancelled the press show but also the pre-release screenings.

Reason? Probably the last two Eid releases of Salman Khan – Race 3 and Tubelight – both of which were panned by the critics and the audience alike. Though Race 3 managed to recover its making cost along with making a considerable profit, the faith the producers and directors had on relying on just Salman Khan's star power had taken a major jolt.

The DC report also states that the film was first shown to Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, who suggested few edits. On his suggestion, few of Salman's scenes were edited out of the final project.

Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Kaif came onboard after Priyanka Chopra decided to opt out of the project at the last minute owing to her decision to marry Nick Jonas. Disha Patani will also be seen romancing Salman Khan in the film. Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff also have interesting parts in the film.