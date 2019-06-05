Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Hindi movie Bharat featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has struck a chord with the audience around the world and received positive review and rating from them.

Bharat is an action drama film, which has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan have jointly produced it under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The film has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.35 hours.

Bharat movie story: The film revolves around the story of an 8-year-old boy named Bharat, who promises to his father to keep his family together. How he struggles hard to keep his promise for the next 60 years, facing a new set of challenges each decade, forms the crux of the movie. His resilience, loyalty and a never dying spirit mirrors the fundamental qualities of our nation Bharat.

Analysis: Ali Abbas Zafar has chosen an amazing subject for Bharat, which is an emotional journey of a man and a nation together. The director has tried hard to make the film entertaining and engaging. But it is dragging in parts and also its narration appears to be lengthy. However, it is better than Bajarangi Bhaijaan, say the audience.

Performance: Salman Khan has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Bharat. Katrina Kaif has good scope for acting and she has done justice to it. Her chemistry with Salman is one of the attractions of the movie. Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff have done good jobs and they are also among the assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Bharat has amazing production values.Vishal-Shekhar's Songs, Julius Packiam's background score, Marcin Laskawiec's picturisation, dialogues, amazing art direction and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Bharat movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's verdict.

#Bharat Interval First half = TERRIFIC The blockbuster Jodi of @BeingSalmanKhan & @aliabbaszafar is back with the bang. #Bharat One word review : Masterpiece The emotional plot and story is the USP of this movie. It is a perfect emotional movie with the right dose of entertainment. Superb work by @BeingSalmanKhan. Especially his old age character. He is the soul of this movie! (4.5/5)

#Bharat 1st Half = GOOD apart from Editing rest all Good, Get Ready to fall in love with both #SalmanKhan and MADAM sir, #Katrina is absolutely STUNNING... #BharatThisEid

Watched #Bharat ~ A movie Full of Everything Action, Emotion, Humour ! @BeingSalmanKhan at his best after Bajrangi Bhaijaan ! His different Shades Katrina was Like bonfire Item, you just can't take off your eyes from her

#OneWordReview... #Bharat: SMASH-HIT. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He's exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview

Watched #bharat @BeingSalmanKhan is at his best. @KatrinaKaifFB steals the show with her brilliant performance. Beautifully directed by @aliabbaszafar. @WhoSunilGrover & @satishkaushik2 showcase how talented they are. Paisa Vasool BLOCKBUSTER ! @itsBhushanKumar #EidMubarak

#Bharat SALMAN delivers n how..it's a true blue Hindi BLOCKBUSTER.His life from a carefree to responsible man shows shades of maturity n finesse.#KatrinaKaif n his pairing is Awestruck.#Tabu n Salman in Climax is tear jerking.While Sunil,Sonali and Jackie r top notch. BO>>400 cr

#BHARAT is a super-entertainer with emotions as its strong USP and Salman Khan like never before. The superb combination of Salman Khan, emotions

Now #Bharat : My one year long wait is about to end,watching Salman khan on silver screen is always been blessing. He don't need compliments it's just his Being Human nature which is enough for him to remain the most loved star of #Bharat Love you Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan #BharatDay

Saw #Bharat. A heart warming story. @BeingSalmanKhan in supreme form. #KatrinaKaif ...one of her best performance. @WhoSunilGrover & @satishkaushik2 ...played great support. Credit of course goes to @aliabbaszafar for making it happen. Congrats #AtulAgnihotri & @itsBhushanKumar

REVIEW: #Bharat 3 STARS ⭐️⭐️⭐️ - Avg Direction - #SalmanKhan Rocks - #KatrinaKaif - Good Story - Good Music - Avg Editing - Avg Screenplay VERDICT: Entertaining (CLEAR WINNER) but this Bollywood biggie is no match to the beautiful Korean drama #OdeToMyFather

#Bharat It is a great movie that you can see as a pure family, and it is very important to enjoy your family. Eid Ka Tohfa

