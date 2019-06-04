Bharat overseas review and rating: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is set for record release in the international markets on June 5 and it will have premiere show in some foreign countries June 4.

Salman Khan has a loyal fan base across the 40 foreign countries and this undying support from the Fans is a testimony to the fact how the craze for Bharat has gripped the people all across the overseas. There was a huge demand for the international theatrical rights to Bharat. Cinestaan AA Distributors and C International Sales have acquired them.

Bharat was recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival where it got a huge response its distribution rights for the French and German territories, which will have rare releases of India movies. It is now set to become have the widest ever release for a Bollywood movie in both these countries.

Bharat is set for release in 1300 screens across 70 foreign countries. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Xclusiv info on #Bharat... ⭐️Biggest ever release in #UAE - #GCC [121 locations] and #Australia [75+ locations]. ⭐️ First Salman Khan film to have day-and-date release in #SaudiArabia. ⭐️ Will release across 70 countries #Overseas [in more than 1300 screens]. #BharatThisEid."

Bharat is releasing in the overseas markets, after a dry spell with no big ticket Bollywood movie hitting screens in the past few weeks. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is expected to open an overwhelming response and take the international box office by a storm on Eid.

We bring you the overseas' viewers' response on the film from its premiere shows shared on Twitter. Stay locked to this page to see their verdict.