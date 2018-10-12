Bilingual movie Bhairava Geetha, which was to release in Telugu and Kannada on October 12, has been postponed and Ram Gopal Varma and Abhishek Nama are yet to announce the reason for its delay.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, had announced the release date of Bhairava Geetha on his Twitter handle on September 5. Besides releasing a press note, the filmmaker had written that debutante director Siddhartha and actor Dhananjaya were ready to lock horns with ace helmer Trivikram Srinivas and young tiger Jr NTR.

RGV had tweeted, "New director Siddhartha is releasing his Film #BhairavaGeetha against established director Trivikram's #AravindSametha. The intense Daali ⁦@Dhananjayaka⁩ giving an intense warning that he's coming on October 12th along with ⁦@Irra_Mor⁩ directed by #Siddhartha #BhairavaGeetha (sic)."

His statement read, "Abhishek Nama, Ram Gopal Varma and Bhaskar Rashi have decided to release new director Siddhartha's BHAIRAVA GEETHA along with veteran director Trivikram's Aravinda Sametha."

Bhairava Geetha is an intense love story set against the backdrop of violent class struggle in rural India. Interestingly, Aravinda Sametha is also set against a faction backdrop. Many in the film industry described that it was going to be a clash between faction movies.

Aravinda Sametha had hit the screens on October 11 and opened to an earth-shattering response at the box office. But Bhairava Geetha, which was to hit the screens a day after its release, has been delayed uncertainly. The makers of the movie have reportedly postponed it to October 26, but they have kept mum on the reason for its delay.

Now, gossip mongers are busy speculating the reason for the delay in the release of Bhairava Geetha. It is rumoured that Aravinda Sametha has received super positive talk, which would blow Bhairava Geetha away. The makers did not want to face the storm named Aravinda Sametha. Hence, they postponed its release to avoid suffering losses.

Aravinda Sametha is one of the most talked about and highly-awaited Telugu movies of 2018. It is said that Ram Gopal Varma is known to hijacking trends and hype of other movies for the promotion of his films. His announcement of the release date of Bhairava Geetha must be one of such publicity stunts.

Sources close to Bhairava Geetha team claim that it will also be released in Tamil and this decision was taken at the last moment. The makers were forced to take the decision as its dubbing is taking time.

Bhairava Geetha is produced by Abhishek Nama and Bhasker Raashi and presented by Ram Gopal Varma. Dhananjaya and Irra Mor are playing the lead roles in the movie.