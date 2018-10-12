Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha has taken the worldwide box office by the storm on its first day and become the second biggest Tollywood opener of 2018, beating Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam.

Aravinda Sametha had generated a lot of buzz and the movie was released in around 2000 screens around the world on October 11. Jr NTR and Trivikram mania helped the film register massive amount of advance booking for its opening day. The trade experts in T-Town predicted that it would start with a bang and become the biggest Telugu opener of the year at the box office. Aravinda Sametha success meet pics.

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed action movie was premiered in 225 screens across the US on October 10. Aravinda Sametha opened to an overwhelming response and collected $800,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows. It went on beat Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam. As per early updates, it has collected $207,000 in the country, taking its total collection beyond $1 million mark.

Its screening began in the wee hours of October 11 in the Telugu states, Karnataka and a few other areas of India. The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer witnessed an earth-shattering response with almost all theatres running to packed houses. Aravinda Sametha received a positive talk from everyone in these early shows and the word of mouth took its collection upwards in the later shows on Thursday.

Aravinda Sametha has also got good opening and collected Rs 67.63 lakh in Australia. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "It's HAVOC in Australia... #Telugu film #AravindhaSametha storms into Top 10 charts in Australia [debuts at No 9]... Records the BEST screen average in Australia on Thu [A$ 3,678]... Thu A$ 128,740 / 35 locations / [₹ 67.63 lakhs] Expect a BIGGG weekend!@comScore"

The makers/distributors are yet to reveal its opening day number. If we are to go early estimates, Aravinda Sametha has collected over Rs 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. It has become the biggest opener for Jr NTR, beating the records of Jai Lava Kusa and Janatha Garage, which raked in Rs 46.60 crore gross and Rs 41 crore gross in the global market.

Aravinda Sametha has shattered the records of Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam, which minted Rs 53.80 crore gross and 43.80 crore gross, respectively in the global markets on their opening days. The movie has gone to become the second biggest opener of 2018 after Agnyaathavaasi. In fact, it is holding non-Baahubali record in Nizam, Ceded and Guntur, pushing down Agnyaathavaasi.

On its first day, Aravinda Sametha is estimated to have earned Rs 36.24 crore for its global distributors, which have spent Rs 92 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered them 39.39 percent of their intestments on its opening day.

Here are the details of the area-wise rights' price and earnings of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR). These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.