Beyond the Clouds, which is set to release Friday, April 20, has raised the curiosity among the audience, who are eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, Beyond the Clouds is a film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Majid Majidi and centers around a brother-sister bond and human relationship in general.

The film is apparently the grown-up version of Majidi's 1997 film Children of Heaven and was premiered at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.

It narrates the story of siblings - Amir (Ishaan's character) and Tara (played by Malavika) - who struggle to make ends meet after the death of their parents in an accident. While Amir becomes a drug dealer and is caught in a web of crime, his divorced elder sister gets into prostitution.

Critics have been praising Ishaan's stupendous performance despite it being his debut film. In fact, Shahid Kapoor's half-brother has outshined others in the movie, claims many critics.

Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Zee Studios, Beyond The Clouds also features Gautam Ghose, GV Sharada, Dhwani Rajesh, Amruta Santosh Thakur and Shivam Pujari.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions as they wait for the release of Beyond the Clouds:

Setareh‏: "Watched #beyondtheclouds tonight in a private screening. Majid Majidi didn't disappoint me. A legendary storyteller. A simple story about simple ppl. Life's twists and turns for slum kids. Amir and Tara remind me of Ali and Zahra from Children Of Heaven."

Stay tuned for the audience review.