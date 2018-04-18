The much-awaited Bollywood film Beyond The Clouds, directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi stars Ishaan Khatter. We all know he is the younger brother of Padmavat actor Shahid Kapoor.

But, the film's female lead, Malavika Mohanan, is a relatively new face in the industry and not many know her interesting background. Here are some facts about the beautiful actress.

1. Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of KU Mohanan, who is a cinematographer. He had worked on major film projects like Don, Raees, and Talaash, among others. Her father's connections in the film industry must have made her entry into the industry easier. And, it must have given her the opportunity to witness and learn the production of films because of her father.

2. Born in the northern district of Kannur in Kerala, she lived in Mumbai her entire life. Malavika completed her graduation in Mass Media from Mumbai's Wilson College.

3. Malavika also has a social activist hidden inside her as she was a part of an anti eve-teasing campaign called Chappal Marungi in college

4. She made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Pattam Pole (2013), also starring Dulquer Salman.

5. She also is a true fashionista and is preparing to become a trendsetter in Bollywood, as she has her own fashion blog called The Scarlet Window. Check out her most fashionable Instagram posts:

Beyond The Clouds is the story of two Indian siblings surviving in the slums after their parents die in an accident. It is a heart-breaking emotional drama of the two characters about how they deal with the problems they face in the society. Majid Majidi is known for his films about kids, including Children of Heaven and Colour of Paradise.