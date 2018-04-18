Beyond the Clouds that stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan is set to release Friday, April 20. It is expected to perform decently at the domestic box office owing to the positive buzz around the movie.

As per early reports, Beyond the Clouds is likely to collect Rs 1 crore (approximately) at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Beyond the Clouds is a film by internationally renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi and marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan.

The trailer is interesting and Ishaan has been receiving praise for his powerful performance.

It presents Ishaan's character as an orphan who dreams to become a very rich man. Malavika Mohanan plays the role of a lady who raises him after his parents' death in a car accident, and Ishaan's character deeply adores her. The movie appears to be about love, companionship, and big dreams.

Set to release in limited screens across India, the film is likely to garner critical acclaim. But may struggle to pull viewers who love watching light-hearted movies to the theatres.

Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Zee Studios, Beyond The Clouds also features Gautam Ghose, GV Sharada, Dhwani Rajesh, Amruta Santosh Thakur and Shivam Pujari.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta, which was supposed to clash with Beyond the Clouds at the box office, has been postponed reportedly due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On the other hand, Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev, starring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari, which was also set to release April 20, has been pushed by a week and will now hit theatres April 27.