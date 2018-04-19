Ishaan Katter, Shahid Kapoor's younger half-brother, is on his way to becoming the new chocolate boy of Bollywood. Ishaan is making his debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds releasing April 20, 2018. He will also appear with Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Here are some facts about the handsome new actor:
1. Ishaan Khatter first appeared on screen in Mahesh Manjrekar's Vaah... Life Ho Toh Aisi. He played himself as Shahid Kapoor's younger brother. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Rao.
2. Shahid and Ishaan are very close to each other. He is his career adviser at times. It is said that Shahid had convinced Ishaan to take up Beyond The Clouds.
3. Ishaan was the assistant director for Udta Punjab (2016) directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film starred Shahid, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also appeared as an extra in a scene in the film.
5. The actor is already quite a stunner and has a large fan following on social media.
6. Apart from Ishaan's acting skills, the actor loves dancing and is quite good at it. He was trained by the ace choreographer Shiamak Davar just like his elder brother Shahid. It's hard to tell who's better.
The actor is busy promoting Beyond The Clouds with Malavika Monahan not only in India but in other countries as well.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar in a tweet announced the completion of Dhadak shoot. He posted a cute picture of Ishaan, Janhvi Kapoor and Director Shashank Khaitan hugging each other in a group hug. He captioned it: "The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide... Mentor... Friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak,"
The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide...mentor...friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/Gpcglm28Nn— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2018