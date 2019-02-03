With barely less than three weeks left before we see the Galaxy S10 series break covers at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 episode 1, San Francisco (February 20), the company has reportedly slashed the prices of the 2018 flagship Galaxy S9+ in India, but there's a catch.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ variants—64GB, 128GB and 256GB— will now be available up to Rs 7,000 less compared to original MRP in India, however, this price cut is limited to retail chain stores only, 91 Mobiles reported citing industry sources.

Even e-commerce players such as Flipkart, Amazon and others are offering the Galaxy S9 for less, but it's been like this for long, as a strategy to attract buyers online.

During the launch time, 64GB version of the Galaxy S9+ used to cost Rs 64,900 and now it can be grabbed for Rs 57,900. On the other hand, 128GB and 256GB models, which was previously available for Rs 68,900 and Rs 72,900 can now be purchased for Rs 61,900 and Rs 65,900, respectively.

Is Samsung Galaxy S9+ worthy buying now:

Absolutely yes! Though it is almost a year old in the market, the Galaxy S9+ is one of the best flagship phones in the market. It boasts state-of-the-art camera hardware with Dual Aperture feature.

With this option, the Galaxy S9 series can shift between F1.5 and F2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former aperture value will allow the camera to take in more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used for bright sunny conditions.

What's more interesting is that the Dual Aperture comes with the automatic and manual option. If the former is enabled, the phone's camera intuitively switches between F1.5 and F2.4 apertures depending on the lighting condition and capture the best possible picture under any lighting condition.

The Galaxy S9+ has scored 99 points for top-notch camera hardware by world-renowned rating agency DxOMark.

Samsung phone also flaunts a unique Infinity Display, which offers FullView display, unlike other brands, which have aped the iPhone X-notch screen. The Galaxy flaunts the best screen in the industry and boasts super Array Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes (sAMOLED) with QHD+ (2960x1440p) resolution, which guarantees rich cinematic viewing experience.

As far as the build quality is concerned, the company has used high-grade metal shell on the back and the rim around the edges, and also an additional layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both the front and the back.

It has also come with a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging capability. Thanks to power-efficient AMOLED screen and 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core, it can offer a full day's battery under mixed usage. The Galaxy S9+ has already received the new Android Pie-based One UI update. Thanks to new changes, Samsung phone will offer a visually appealing and decluttered interface.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S9+: