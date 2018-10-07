Samsung's first triple-camera phone Galaxy A7 launched in IndiaIBTimes India/YouTubeIBTimes India/YouTubeIBTimes India/YouTube

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung announced the new colour variants of the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 along with cash back offers ahead of Dussehra festival in India.

The company launched Galaxy S9+ in gorgeous Burgundy Red shade. It is the deepest red-coloured model available today in the market. It has a restrained glossy finish and exudes premium feel.

Samsung also released latest flagship Galaxy Note9 with gorgeous new lavender purple colour. The new model looks stunning in the violet shade and it also comes with matching S Pen stylus.

As part of festive offers, prospective buyers of the Galaxy Note9 are entitled to get Rs 6,000 cash discount via Samsung Upgrade to offer provided they exchange their old Samsung phone.

Samsung, Dussehra offer, Galaxy S9 , Galaxy Note9, India, price, specs

Furthermore, they are entitled to get a big discount on the Galaxy Watch. It is worth Rs 24,990, but it can be grabbed for just Rs 9,999 if you buy along with the Galaxy Note9.

Also, consumers can avail additional cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 using their HDFC Cards or through Paytm Mall.

Samsung, Dussehra offer, Galaxy S9 , Galaxy Note9, India, price, specs

"Festive season is the time when our consumers look forward to upgrading to newer smartphones and technologies. This is the best time to own our latest powerful flagship smartphones that are now available in exciting new colours and come with compelling offers, adding to the festive cheer," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+:

Model Samsung Galaxy Note9 Samsun Galaxy S9+
Display 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960×1440p) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield
  • Aspect ratio: 18.5:9
  • Pixel density: 516 ppi (pixels per inch)
 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield
  • Aspect ratio: 18.5:9
  • Pixel density: 529ppi
OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI
Processor
  • Model 1 bound for US, China and Japan: 10nm 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A75) x 4+ 1.77GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A55) x 4)
  • Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 10 nm 64-bit class Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (1.8GHz- 2.7GHz M3 x 4 + 1.76GHz Cortex A53 x 4)
  • Model 1:10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)
  • Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets)
GPU
  • Model 1 bound for the US, China and Japan: 710MHz Adreno 630
  • Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 572MHz ARM Mali-G72MP18
  • Model 1 bound for the US, China and Japan: 710MHz Adreno 630
  • Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 572MHz ARM Mali-G72MP18
RAM+ storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 512GB storage (UFS)
  • Note: Storage can be further upgraded up to 512GB via microSD card
 6GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB)
Camera
  • Main: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)– Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF, variable aperture F1.5 and F2.4, OIS+ Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS with 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom
  • Front: 8MP with F1.7 aperture and Auto Focus
  • Main: 12MP(with Dual Aperture: F1.5/ F.2.4)+ 12MP (with F2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps
  • Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus
Battery 4,000mAh
  • Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
  • Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC
  • Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

*May differ by market and mobile operator

 3,500mAh
  • Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0
  • Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
Security Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password
Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition
Intelligent scan: Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services		 Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition
Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor,
Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor		 Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor
S Pen Comes with inbuilt Bluetooth modem. With this, device owners can use S Pen to control music and volume, take photos, flip cameras from main to front for selfies without having to physically touch or open the smartphone. The company has added that third app developers will also able to code functionalities for the S Pen and be able to roll out new functionalities later in the year. -----------------------
Network Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, 5CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
  • Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
  • Hybrid: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator

 Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
  • Single SIM: Nano SIM
  • Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot

(depends on market and network carrier)
Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEB MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
Add-ons IP68 ( can sustain up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 meters) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG, and ability to deliver Dolby Atmos® immersive audio IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
Dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm 158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm
Weight 201g 189g
Colours Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray
Price
  • 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage: 67,900
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: 84,900
  • 64GB: Rs 64,900
  • 256GB: Rs 72,900

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch:

Model Samsung Galaxy Watch
Display
  • Model 1 (46mm): 1.3-inch circular super AMOLED screen (360x360p), full Colour Always on Display with Corning Gorilla DX+
  • Model 2 (42 mm—midnight black & rose gold):1.2-inch circular super AMOLED (360x360p) with full Colour Always on Display, Corning Gorilla DX+
OS Tizen-based Wearable OS v4.0
Processor 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 Dual core CPU
Memory
  • LTE: 1.5GB RAM+ 4GB storage
  • Bluetooth only: 768MB RAM + 4GB storage
Connectivity 3G/LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n. NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS/GLONASS
Compatibility
  • Samsung: Android 5.0 or later
  • Other: Android 5.0 or later
  • Apple: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or later
  • Note: Activation feature for Mobile Network of Galaxy Watch with non-Samsung smartphones may not be available in some markets
Durability 5ATM+ IP68/ MIL-STD-810G
Battery
  • Model 1 (46mm): 472mAh
  • Model 2 (42mm): 270mAh

Both have WPC based wireless charging capability
Size and weight
  • Model 1 (46mm): 46 x 49 x 13 mm and 63g (without strap)
  • Model 2 (42mm): 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7 mm and 49g (without strap)
Colours Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold
Strap
  • Model 1 (46mm): 22 mm (interchangeable)—colour options—Onyx Black/Deep Ocean/Blue/Basalt Grey
  • Model 2 (42mm): 20mm (interchangeable)—colour options—Onyx Black, Lunar Grey, Terracotta Red, Lime Yellow, Cosmo Purple, Pink Beige, Cloud Grey/Natural Brown
Price
  • Model 1- 46 mm: Rs 29,990
  • Model 2- 42 mm: Rs 24,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.