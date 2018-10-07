Leading smartphone-maker Samsung announced the new colour variants of the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 along with cash back offers ahead of Dussehra festival in India.

The company launched Galaxy S9+ in gorgeous Burgundy Red shade. It is the deepest red-coloured model available today in the market. It has a restrained glossy finish and exudes premium feel.

Samsung also released latest flagship Galaxy Note9 with gorgeous new lavender purple colour. The new model looks stunning in the violet shade and it also comes with matching S Pen stylus.

As part of festive offers, prospective buyers of the Galaxy Note9 are entitled to get Rs 6,000 cash discount via Samsung Upgrade to offer provided they exchange their old Samsung phone.

Furthermore, they are entitled to get a big discount on the Galaxy Watch. It is worth Rs 24,990, but it can be grabbed for just Rs 9,999 if you buy along with the Galaxy Note9.

Also, consumers can avail additional cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 using their HDFC Cards or through Paytm Mall.

"Festive season is the time when our consumers look forward to upgrading to newer smartphones and technologies. This is the best time to own our latest powerful flagship smartphones that are now available in exciting new colours and come with compelling offers, adding to the festive cheer," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+:

Model Samsung Galaxy Note9 Samsun Galaxy S9+ Display 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960×1440p) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 516 ppi (pixels per inch) 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 529ppi OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI Processor Model 1 bound for US, China and Japan: 10nm 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A75) x 4+ 1.77GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A55) x 4)

bound for US, China and Japan: 10nm 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A75) x 4+ 1.77GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A55) x 4) Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 10 nm 64-bit class Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (1.8GHz- 2.7GHz M3 x 4 + 1.76GHz Cortex A53 x 4) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) GPU Model 1 bound for the US, China and Japan: 710MHz Adreno 630

Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 572MHz ARM Mali-G72MP18 Model 1 bound for the US, China and Japan: 710MHz Adreno 630

Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 572MHz ARM Mali-G72MP18 RAM+ storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 512GB storage (UFS) Note: Storage can be further upgraded up to 512GB via microSD card 6GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)– Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF, variable aperture F1.5 and F2.4, OIS+ Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS with 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front: 8MP with F1.7 aperture and Auto Focus Main: 12MP(with Dual Aperture: F1.5/ F.2.4)+ 12MP (with F2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 4,000mAh Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless

Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC

Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA *May differ by market and mobile operator 3,500mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Security Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition

Intelligent scan: Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor,

Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor S Pen Comes with inbuilt Bluetooth modem. With this, device owners can use S Pen to control music and volume, take photos, flip cameras from main to front for selfies without having to physically touch or open the smartphone. The company has added that third app developers will also able to code functionalities for the S Pen and be able to roll out new functionalities later in the year. ----------------------- Network Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, 5CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Hybrid: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) *May differ by market and mobile operator Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot (depends on market and network carrier) Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEB MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Add-ons IP68 ( can sustain up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 meters) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG, and ability to deliver Dolby Atmos® immersive audio IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm 158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm Weight 201g 189g Colours Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage: 67,900

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: 84,900 64GB: Rs 64,900

256GB: Rs 72,900

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch:

Model Samsung Galaxy Watch Display Model 1 (46mm): 1.3-inch circular super AMOLED screen (360x360p), full Colour Always on Display with Corning Gorilla DX+

Model 2 (42 mm—midnight black & rose gold):1.2-inch circular super AMOLED (360x360p) with full Colour Always on Display, Corning Gorilla DX+ OS Tizen-based Wearable OS v4.0 Processor 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 Dual core CPU Memory LTE: 1.5GB RAM+ 4GB storage

Bluetooth only: 768MB RAM + 4GB storage Connectivity 3G/LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n. NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS/GLONASS Compatibility Samsung: Android 5.0 or later

Other: Android 5.0 or later

Apple: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or later

Note: Activation feature for Mobile Network of Galaxy Watch with non-Samsung smartphones may not be available in some markets Durability 5ATM+ IP68/ MIL-STD-810G Battery Model 1 (46mm): 472mAh

Model 2 (42mm): 270mAh Both have WPC based wireless charging capability Size and weight Model 1 (46mm): 46 x 49 x 13 mm and 63g (without strap)

Model 2 (42mm): 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7 mm and 49g (without strap) Colours Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold Strap Model 1 (46mm): 22 mm (interchangeable)—colour options—Onyx Black/Deep Ocean/Blue/Basalt Grey

Model 2 (42mm): 20mm (interchangeable)—colour options—Onyx Black, Lunar Grey, Terracotta Red, Lime Yellow, Cosmo Purple, Pink Beige, Cloud Grey/Natural Brown Price Model 1- 46 mm: Rs 29,990

Model 2- 42 mm: Rs 24,990

