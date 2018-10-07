Leading smartphone-maker Samsung announced the new colour variants of the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 along with cash back offers ahead of Dussehra festival in India.
The company launched Galaxy S9+ in gorgeous Burgundy Red shade. It is the deepest red-coloured model available today in the market. It has a restrained glossy finish and exudes premium feel.
Samsung also released latest flagship Galaxy Note9 with gorgeous new lavender purple colour. The new model looks stunning in the violet shade and it also comes with matching S Pen stylus.
As part of festive offers, prospective buyers of the Galaxy Note9 are entitled to get Rs 6,000 cash discount via Samsung Upgrade to offer provided they exchange their old Samsung phone.
Furthermore, they are entitled to get a big discount on the Galaxy Watch. It is worth Rs 24,990, but it can be grabbed for just Rs 9,999 if you buy along with the Galaxy Note9.
Also, consumers can avail additional cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 using their HDFC Cards or through Paytm Mall.
"Festive season is the time when our consumers look forward to upgrading to newer smartphones and technologies. This is the best time to own our latest powerful flagship smartphones that are now available in exciting new colours and come with compelling offers, adding to the festive cheer," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+:
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note9
|Samsun Galaxy S9+
|Display
|6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960×1440p) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield
|6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI
|Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI
|Processor
|
|
|GPU
|
|
|RAM+ storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 512GB storage (UFS)
|6GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB)
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|4,000mAh
*May differ by market and mobile operator
|3,500mAh
|Security
|Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password
Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition
Intelligent scan: Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services
|Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor,
Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor
|S Pen
|Comes with inbuilt Bluetooth modem. With this, device owners can use S Pen to control music and volume, take photos, flip cameras from main to front for selfies without having to physically touch or open the smartphone. The company has added that third app developers will also able to code functionalities for the S Pen and be able to roll out new functionalities later in the year.
|-----------------------
|Network
|Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, 5CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
*May differ by market and mobile operator
|Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
(depends on market and network carrier)
|Audio
|MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE
|Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
|Video
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEB
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|Add-ons
|IP68 ( can sustain up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 meters) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG, and ability to deliver Dolby Atmos® immersive audio
|IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm
|Weight
|201g
|189g
|Colours
|Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen
|Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray
|Price
|
|
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch:
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Watch
|Display
|
|OS
|Tizen-based Wearable OS v4.0
|Processor
|1.15GHz Exynos 9110 Dual core CPU
|Memory
|
|Connectivity
|3G/LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n. NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS/GLONASS
|Compatibility
|
|Durability
|5ATM+ IP68/ MIL-STD-810G
|Battery
|
Both have WPC based wireless charging capability
|Size and weight
|
|Colours
|Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold
|Strap
|
|Price
|