Global smartphone leader Samsung has released the company's flagship phone Galaxy S9 Plus in the new colour in India.

The new Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 Plus looks gorgeous in the natural metallic yellow shade. It is the company's first mobile phone to feature a satin gloss finish which wraps the smartphone offering elegant glow and glimmer effect to the eyes of the onlooker.

As part of the promotional launch campaign, Samsung is offering a special one-time screen replacement offer and also Rs 9000 cashback for prospective customers who buy it on Paytm Mall or use ICICI Bank credit cards at authorised retail stores both online and brick-and-mortar shops in India.

Rest of the design language in term of size and structure, and also the internal hardware is same as the original Galaxy S9 Plus released in March 2018. It has been selling across the world since its debut and it even overtook the Apple iPhone X in terms of sales in April and is expected to continue its winning streak throughout the second quarter.

The highlight of the Galaxy S9 series is the camera hardware. It boasts Dual Aperture mode. With this option, the device can switch (manual/automatic mode available) between F1.5 and F2.4 apertures to get best quality images depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

Another notable aspect of the Galaxy S9 series is the front camera. It comes packed with a feature-rich 8MP wide-angle sensor having F1.7 aperture and is complemented by several facial recognition sensors, which enables the device capture Augmented Reality photos of the user to create 3D emojis, Samsung's answer to Apple iPhone X Animoji feature, but the latter's utility is very limited, as it can only be used on iMessage app, whereas the former allows users to share them on all messaging apps and social media sites.

It has to be noted that the generic Samsung houses a single 12MP primary camera on the back with LED flash. On the other hand, the S9+ comes with two 12MP sensors with LED flash.

On the bright side, the two marquee features Dual Aperture and AR Emoji are available in both the Galaxy S9 series models. Also, the S9 Plus comes with slow-motion video capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Samsung Galaxy S9 series though looks similar to the gorgeous Galaxy S8 series, the company has made necessary ergonomic changes in the new model by trans-locating the finger sensor below the camera module, which is not only easily accessible but also avoids users accidentally touching the camera lens and leaving sweaty smudges.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series flaunts a good blend of metal and glass having an additional layer of Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both front and the back-side.

To further enhance the durability, the Galaxy S9 series comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning the device can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Like previous years, the 2018-series Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus series will come with Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series in India

It comes packed with 3,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for the whole day under mixed usage. It boasts fast charging capability via both cord and also wireless, as well.

As for the memory configuration is concerned, the Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold will be offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 68,900.

Besides India, Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold in multiple markets including the US and Europe in coming days.

Key specification of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9 Plus Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 570ppi (pixels per inch) 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 529ppi OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP with AutoFocus, Dual Aperture (F1.5/F2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: 12MP(with Dual Aperture: F1.5/ F.2.4)+ 12MP (with F2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 3,000mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA 3,500mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Network Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 SIM card Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot (depends on market and network carrier) Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot (depends on market and network carrier) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Security Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Audio support Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video support MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Colors Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price 64GB: Rs 57,900

256GB: Rs 65,900 64GB: Rs 64,900

128GB: Rs 68,900

256GB: Rs 72,900

