Samsung's new Galaxy Watch had made its global debut along with the flagship Galaxy Note9 in New York on August 9. However, during the local launch of the Android flagship phone last month in New Delhi, it was missing in action. Now, the company has formally released the smart wearable in India.

The new Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes—46mm and 42mm-- with familiar circular dial design we see in the 2017-series Gear Sport but differ in battery capacity. The new models come in 472mAh and the 270mAh cells, respectively. Despite the difference in battery capacity, they are capable of offering close to 80 hours of battery life.

As far as the durability is concerned, it comes with military certification both in terms of security (Knox) and also the build quality-- with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ and industry-leading water resistance with a 5 ATM rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure up to 50 meters.

The main attraction of the Galaxy Watch is the LTE connectivity. It will be available across 30+ carriers and 15+ countries – and offer true standalone experience across devices through messaging, calls, mapping and music. Users can also start and end their day with morning and evening briefings to help stay on top of reminders, weather and their latest schedule, the company claims.

Another notable attributed aspect of the Galaxy Watch is the health management feature. It offers a new stress management tracker, which automatically detects high levels of stress and offers breathing exercises to help keep users centred and focused.

In addition, a newly advanced sleep tracker monitors all levels of sleep, including Rapid Eye Movement (REM) cycles, to help users adjust sleeping habits and get the rest they need to take on their day.

With sleep and stress under control, Galaxy Watch also helps users achieve other health and wellness goals, including fitness. Galaxy Watch supports 21 new indoor exercises, tracking a total of 39 workouts that allow consumers to personalise and change up their routines. Since balanced nutrition is as important as exercise, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch makes it easier than ever with intuitive calorie tracking and personalised alerts.

Furthermore, users can stay on track of their meals using Bixby Vision on their Galaxy device. To take a photo of each meal and instantly log nutritional information in Samsung Health and on Galaxy Watch for better calorie management.

The new Galaxy Watch will be competing with the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular (review) model in India.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch:

Model Samsung Galaxy Watch Display Model 1 (46mm): 1.3-inch circular super AMOLED screen (360x360p), full Colour Always on Display with Corning Gorilla DX+

Model 2 (42 mm—midnight black & rose gold):1.2-inch circular super AMOLED (360x360p) with full Colour Always on Display, Corning Gorilla DX+ OS Tizen-based Wearable OS v4.0 Processor 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 Dual core CPU Memory LTE: 1.5GB RAM+ 4GB storage

Bluetooth only: 768MB RAM + 4GB storage Connectivity 3G/LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n. NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS/GLONASS Compatibility Samsung: Android 5.0 or later

Other: Android 5.0 or later

Apple: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or later

Note: Activation feature for Mobile Network of Galaxy Watch with non-Samsung smartphones may not be available in some markets Durability 5ATM+ IP68/ MIL-STD-810G Battery Model 1 (46mm): 472mAh

Model 2 (42mm): 270mAh Both have WPC based wireless charging capability Size and weight Model 1 (46mm): 46 x 49 x 13 mm and 63g (without strap)

Model 2 (42mm): 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7 mm and 49g (without strap) Colours Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold Strap Model 1 (46mm): 22 mm (interchangeable)—colour options—Onyx Black/Deep Ocean/Blue/Basalt Grey

Model 2 (42mm): 20mm (interchangeable)—colour options—Onyx Black, Lunar Grey, Terracotta Red, Lime Yellow, Cosmo Purple, Pink Beige, Cloud Grey/Natural Brown Price Model 1- 46 mm: Rs 29,990

Model 2- 42 mm: Rs 24,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.