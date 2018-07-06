The first half of 2018 has not given many reasons for Tamil film industry to rejoice. The below-average performances of big movies have impacted the industry badly, and the 48-day Kollywood strike has not helped the cause either.

Many movies have underperformed in the first half and the industry is now hoping to make up for it in the second half, with a few big movies lined up for release in the upcoming months.

Out of approximately 77 movies released between January and June, only a handful, all of which have been listed below, can be considered the best performers at the box office.

Here's a look at the Kollywood entertainers that did not disappoint.

Kalakalappu 2

Sundar C's Kalakalappu 2 turned out to be the first big hit in Kollywood this year. The movie earned great profits, not just for the producer, but the distributors as well. The movie was made with a moderate budget and the film grossed over Rs 28 crore at the worldwide box office. A major chunk of the profits came from Tamil Nadu where it earned over Rs 20 crore.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu

Gautham Karthik's adult comedy was a welcome change to the young movie-goers in Tamil Nadu. The hilarious horror entertainer did exceptionally well at the local box office. It also collected close to Rs 20 crore at the worldwide box office - a good profit for a movie made on a shoe-string budget.

Irumbu Thirai

Vishal's Irumbu Thirai struck gold at the box office. The movie, along with its Telugu version, grossed over Rs 61 crore at the worldwide box office, with a distributors' share of Rs 26 crore. At the international box office alone, Irumbu Thirai raked in Rs 11.5 crore, which is a big number for a Vishal film.

Tik Tik Tik

Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik has entered its third week on the big screen with a bang. The movie has already grossed over Rs 25 crore at the worldwide box office and expected to collect Rs 15 crore share for distributors in its running. The movie has shown signs of becoming a big hit at the box office.

Highest grossing but below par performers

Kaala

Rajinikanth's Kaala has been the highest grossing film in 2018 so far, collecting over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. But considering the budget and the market of the superstar, it has performed way below expectations in most centres.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has grossed a little over Rs 90 crore. It has done well in a few centres like Andhra and Telangana, but failed to set the box office on fire in many centres in spite of releasing on time for Pongal in January.