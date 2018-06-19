Mahesh Babu has appreciated Vishal's Telugu remake of the Tamil hit, Irumbu Thirai. The Telugu superstar took to Twitter to share some good words on the PS Mithran-directorial, which hit the screens in Andhra and Telangana on June 1.

"Very impressed with Abhimanyudu. The vision & direction of @Psmithran is skilfully conveyed.. A well-researched and fast paced film... Hearty congratulations to @VishalKOfficial and the entire team!. [sic]"

PS Mithran has whole-heartedly thanked Mahesh Babu for his positive views and tweeted, "Getting the consent from Telugu Superstar #MaheshBabu is not the kind of mornings I imagined! Thanks a lot for your words of encouragement sir #IrumbuThirai #Abhimanyudu. [sic]"

Going by the reports, Abhimanyudu is raking in big bucks, having collected over Rs 12 crore with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 8 crore in Andhra and Telangana regions.

The success of the film has paved way for the makers to plan its sequel. Vishal has confirmed plans for a sequel of Abhimanyudu.

Coming to the original Tamil version, Irumbu Thirai has grossed over Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu. The good content backed by solid performances from the actors have won the hearts of the viewers.

PS Mithran's film is a movie on data theft and how the technology is a double-edged sword, with Samantha and Arjun Sarja in the lead roles.