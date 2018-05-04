Gautham Karthik's newly-released movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu has been hit by piracy. Hours after the movie was released in theatres, the full movie with different qualities have hit the torrent sites, which let the users download the film for free!

Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu has Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Yaashika Anand and others in the cast. It is an adult horror comedy set in a haunted mansion in Thailand. Two couple goes on a trip and stays in the bungalow.

A ghost wants to have a sex with one among the two men. What happens next forms the interesting part of the story.

The Santhosh P Jayakumar-directorial movie has opened to fairly positive reviews. It is an adult comedy movie aimed at the youths. People have declared that it is out-and-out a fun film. The good words were expected to boost the collections which was a much-needed development for Kollywood, which did not have a single release close to 50 days between March and April due to strike.

Unfortunately, the movie has been leaked online. Tamilrockers and a few other sites have uploaded full movies of different size.

Kollywood, like other language film industries, has been badly affected by piracy. Although Vishal, the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, took various measures, it has failed to end the piracy.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release nowadays.