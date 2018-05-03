Comedy is an evergreen genre that always has a market on its own. Likewise, horror movies have a large fan base. Combining both the elements, Kollywood has produced hundreds of films in these genres in the last couple of years. But horror films with adult comedy is something the Tamil cine goers have not seen much except for a few instances like Trisha Illana Nayanthara.

Adult comedy is a popular genre in Hollywood and it has a decent market in Bollywood. But it has not enjoyed a similar response from the conservative Tamil audience. Breaking the trend, Santhosh P Jayakumar has come out with a sex comedy with all the horror elements. It may be recalled that his previous film Hara Hara Mahadevaki made on the same genre had met with mixed response.

KE Gnanavel Raja-produced Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu has Gautham Karthik and Vaibhavi Shandilya in the leads. Karunakaran, Rajendran, Bala Saravanan, John Vijay, Shah Ra, Madhumitha, Yashika and Chandrika Ravi are part of the cast.

Story:

Like in all the horror movies, the story of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu is set in a haunted bungalow. Four people (2 boys and 2 girls) land in haunted place in Pattaya. A virgin ghost attacks the men to fulfil its desires. What happens to these boys and whether the four overcome the nightmare forms the crux of the story.

Review:

The movie will hit the screens on Friday, May 4. It is expected to have a special screening a day before its theatrical release. Here, we bring you the updates about the film as and when the response is out online.