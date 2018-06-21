Rajinikanth's Kaala has crossed Rs 50-crore mark at the overseas box office. By his own standards, the superstar's film has done lesser business than his previous film Kabali in most of the overseas centres.

Going by the reports, Kaala has grossed Rs 14.73 crore at the US box office. In its third weekend, it grossed $97,633 from 116 screens in its second weekend.

The Pa Ranjith-directorial has collected Rs 2.69 crore in Malaysia, Rs 1.79 crore in the UK, Rs 2.47 crore in Australia, Rs 22.74 lakh in New Zealand and Rs 38.94 lakh in Singapore and over Rs 30 crore from rest of the overseas centres.

The overseas collection is estimated to be around Rs 54.39 crore.

Rajinikanth's previous movie Kabali had minted over Rs 100 crore from the overseas centres. From the US alone it had grossed Rs 30.4 crore. Malaysia and Middle East regions had contributed big as the flick minted about Rs 48 crore from these two centres.

Unfortunately, Kaala has failed to repeat the same magic in most of the overseas centres.

Among the domestic centres, Kaala has made notable business in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. It is estimated to have grossed over Rs 60 crore in the state.

Kaala was released in over 2,500 screens across the globe on June 7. Although the film garnered positive reviews from the critics, it could not pull the audience to theatres in big numbers.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with his next film, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is bankrolled by the superstar's son-in-law Dhanush.