Pa Ranjith is game for his next movie after working with Rajinikanth back-to-back – Kabali and Kaala. The director will reportedly have Suriya as the main lead in his upcoming flick.

Rumours are rife that Pa Ranjith was supposed to team up with Suriya two years ago with KE Gnanavel Raja bankrolling the project. The movie was put on hold after the director got an opportunity to team up with Rajini.

After Kabali, Pa Ranjith was expected to helm Suriya's project, but as the latter was busy with Si3 and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, the film got delayed.

Now, Pa Ranjith has decided to fulfil his long-pending commitment to Suriya and Gnanavel Raja. A formal announcement is expected to be made soon.

Pa Ranjith made his debut with Attakathi in 2012. He impressed the viewers with his first movie itself. His second film Madras with Karthi won critical appreciation while tasting box office success as well.

His next movie, Kabali with Rajinikanth happened by chance. After working with veteran filmmakers, Rajini decided to team up with young directors and in the process, he liked Ranjith's subject.

Kabali minted big money, but the theatrical rights were sold for high prices and some distributors suffered losses. His latest film Kaala has garnered fairly positive reviews, but collection wise it is not up to the mark.

On the other hand, Suriya is busy with Selvaraghavan's NGK and he will be working in KV Anand's next flick.

Kaala box office

The movie, released on June 7, had grossed Rs 52.25 crore in seven days at the Tamil Nadu box office. It is estimated to have grossed over Rs 135 crore at worldwide box office.