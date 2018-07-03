Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik, going by the worldwide box office, has shown the signs of becoming a hit movie. The movie released with huge expectations and the positive reviews helped it perform well at the box office in the first weekend. The fate of a big film is often decided during the weekdays and the industry insiders were curiously looking forward to see how Tik Tik Tik would perform post the first weekend.

Not surprisingly, the Jayam Ravi's film did decent business and ruled the box office in the second weekend across Tamil Nadu. The estimated collection in the state is close to Rs 18 crore.

By the end of its 11-day theatrical run, Tik Tik Tik has approximately grossed over Rs 25 crore at the worldwide box office.

Among the overseas centres, Tik Tik Tik has raked in Rs 47.29 lakh from the US, Rs 17.19 lakh from the UK and Rs 24.85 lakh from Australia.

Tik Tik Tik is a space adventure and the makers claim it is the first in India in this genre. Shakti Soundar Rajan's film is about an escape artist trying to save Chennai from being hit by an asteroid.

Despite a flurry of releases, Tik Tik Tik managed to do well at the box office last weekend. This week, a few films including Gautham Karthik's Mr Chandramouli that have created a lot of buzz, are hitting the screens.

It has to be see whether this film will have any impact on Shakti Soundar Rajan's flick.