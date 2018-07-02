Bollywood movie Sanju has come out with flying colors at the Chennai box office. In its first weekend, it almost pushed Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik in the collection centres.

In the 3-day first weekend, Sanju has got an Earth-shattering opening as it minted Rs 96.51 lakh from 156 shows. It has beaten the opening-weeked record of Salman Khan's recent movie Race 3, which raked in Rs 75.28 lakh from 174 shows.

However, Sanju has failed to beat the record of Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat, which collected Rs 1.92 crore from 276 shows. It has to be noted that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film was released in two versions – Tamil and Hindi.

The good word-of-mouth helped the movie to pull the audience to theatres in big numbers. Moreover, the movie had its sub-titles in English which attracted the Tamil-speaking class towards the film.

However, Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik occupies the first place at the Chennai box office in the second weekend as well. It has raked in Rs 97.50 lakh, which is Rs 99 lakh higher than Sanju, from 237 shows. The 10-day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 4.15 crore.

New releases like Sasikumar's Asuravadham and Atharvaa's Semma Botha Aagatha have collected Rs 58.88 lakh from 180 shows and Rs 43.81 lakh from 144 shows, respectively.

Hollywood film Incredibles 2 has entered its second weekend by collecting Rs 27.76 lakh from 84 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.32 lakh till date. Another Hollywood film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has raked in Rs 3.85 lakh from 36 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.43 crore.

The business of Rajinikanth's Kaala has completedly dipped as it collected Rs 3.13 lakh from 33 shows in its fourth weekend. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 11.37 crore.

Hollywood flick Oceans 8 is in the last place at the Chennai box office by earning Rs 1.38 lakh from nine shows to take its total tally to Rs 27.39 lakh.