All sunrise lovers of Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is all set to open to the public from 6 AM. Previously, on September 7, Nandi hills opened up for public for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown and witnessed at least 15,000 people in the first week. The timings were from 8 am to 5 pm.

The historic hill station located at an altitude of 4,850 feet above the sea level is known for its sunrise view in the morning. However, people could not witness that anymore with the previously revised timings but now with the new timings, visitors can view the sunrise.

The Horticulture department official said, "We are officially opening from 6 am now. Since the lockdown was lifted the hills saw 8,000-10,000 visitors throning the entrance of the hills."

Rules to visit Nandi Hills amid coronavirus pandemic

According to Special Officer, Gopal, the number of visitors coming to the hills are expected to rise over the next few weekends. Meanwhile, masks have been made compulsory as people gather and queue up to enter the hills. The staff members at the sites have also been advised to follow precautions.

While on duty, the staff have been instructed to wear face shields and face masks as precautionary measures. Police personnel and home guards have been deployed to keep an eye on the visitors and ensure that the physical distancing norms are being adhered to. The number of policemen and home guards are stepped during weekends to deal with the increased number of visitors.