A woman was stripped, beaten up and stabbed by her husband's family members in Bengaluru late on Wednesday. Her daughter was also injured.

The incident came into light after the woman went to Banaswadi police station and sought action against her husband's family. She claimed she was brutally attacked by her brother-in-law Satish and his family around midnight.

A resident of Kammanahalli, the victim's husband had passed away earlier this year and she along with her two children was living with Satish, his wife Pramila and their daughter.

On Wednesday morning, the victim was involved in a heated argument with her sister-in-law after she accused her of being a prostitute. The fight became intense when her sister-in-law started throwing slippers and stones at the victim and asked her to vacate the house.

The woman went to the police station to file a complaint against her in-laws, but the police advised her to come the next day. After leaving the police station, the victim returned home by 11 pm.

Her in-laws came to know that she had filed a complaint. Satish and Pramila then attacked her with a knife and thrashed her. She was also stripped by her brother-in-law in the middle of the road. Their daughter also attacked the victim and her children.

"I was parking my bike when Pramila came out with a knife all of a sudden and picked up a fight with me for approaching the police. Soon, her husband and her daughter too joined in. They pulled me, harassed me and stabbed me with the knife on my face. They removed my clothes while their daughter hit me on my head with a stone. My brother-in-law Satish removed my T-shirt and I couldn't escape till my brother returned home. Their daughter hit my daughter too for recording the whole incident on my phone," said the victim, reports Bangalore Mirror.

The woman was so scared to go back home that she found solace at the police station and filed a complaint against Satish and his family members for abusing and harassing her and her children.

The police have arrested Satish for misbehaving with the woman.