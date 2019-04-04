Last week, reports were doing the rounds that Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma had an ugly fight at a plush hotel gym in Juhu, Mumbai. Such was the situation that cops were about to be called for to handle the situation.

And now, Vikas has opened up about the entire incident. Speaking to SpotboyE.com, the producer said that Priyank was angry on him as he went on records about Priyank's unprofessional behaviour during Puncch Beat shoot.

Narrating what triggered the fight, Vikas said: "Well, it was one of his attacks due to his intake of steroids. He has had a similar episode in the past ---but never to this level what he did in JW Marriott (Juhu) gym that day. Priyank was angry that I had told everyone about his unprofessional behaviour on Puncch Beat and the fact that we had to consequently incur losses of several lakhs. The truth about his fake surgery, that had to be done which stopped my shoot for weeks. had come out. He wanted me to take my words back."

Vikas also made a shocking revelation that the actor takes steroids and it was because of this, Priyank aggressively attacked Vikas. "Initially, I thought he was drunk, but guess it's all the steroids talking, that he keeps pumping into his body. So yeah, Priyank pushed me and blocked my way. I tried to escape but he started a fight. He attacked me with a water bottle which burst on the wall and thank god, it did not hit me in my eyes, ears or face. I ran out from the gym wondering what has happened to him," he added.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant further said that Priyank used to be a good, sorted friend until recently and that he has been requesting Priyank's parents to consult a doctor regarding the actor's steroid addiction. "I choose not to fight, Priyank is an unprofessional, aggressive Steroids Ki Dukaan. If he was beaten up by me as he claimed that day, why did he say nice things about me to the media, the next day? These are all signs of craziness. I have been requesting his parents to take him to a doctor. He used to be a very good and sorted friend until some time back, but what I saw of him on that day I am now very scared of him and my mother has kept 24-hour security around me."