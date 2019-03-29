If reports are to be believed then Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta had an ugly fight a day before the Indian Television Awards 2019 was held. Such was the situation that cops were about to be called for to handle the situation. The incident took place at a 5-star hotel gym in Juhu, Mumbai. Priyank's girlfriend Benafsha Soonawala was also present at the gym when the fight took place.

An eyewitness narrated the entire incident to SpotboyE.com. According to the report, it all started when Vikas was working out in the hotel's gym and Priyank walked in. After some time Priyank followed Vikas towards the locker room and tried to block the latter's way. "Priyank put his hand on the wall and blocked Vikas's way when he tried to leave the locker room. Vikas asked him to get aside but Priyank would not budge," the eye-witnessed said.

The witness revealed: "Priyank pushed Vikas, and before one could blink, Priyank started taking videos of himself and raised an alarm that he had marks on his body which had surfaced because Vikas had beaten him up. At this point, Vikas was running out of the gym but not before Priyank threw a water bottle at him. which thankfully missed Vikas."

The witness added: "Bas phir kya tha. As Vikas ran out, he was shouting that 'something has gone wrong with Priyank'. Vikas then suggested that they should rather call the police to look into the matter. At this, Benafsha (Priyank's current love, who had walked into the gym apparently a few minutes after Priyank did) seconded Vikas's suggestion."

Further, the witness revealed that everyone present in the gym along with the hotel authorities were against the idea of calling the cops. They somehow managed to calm down both Priyank and Vikas.

When the web portal tried contacting Priyank, he remained unavailable. However, Vikas said, "I really don't wish to comment on this and give importance and publicity to people who created this ugly incident and want to be in the news because of it."

On the other hand, Benafsha although didn't deny the ugly fight, she chose not to divulge much. She said, "I cannot talk about this now as I am in a public place. But I shall call you back."

Vikas and Priyank's differences started making news when the former went on record revealing his harrowing experience working with Priyank on Puncch Beat. Priyank's alleged unprofessional behaviour had forced the producer to drop the idea of making Puncch Beat 2.