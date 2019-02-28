Looks like reel storyline of ALTBalaji's new show Puncch Beat that revolves around a love triangle among the cast is gradually turning into a real-life story. There were reports earlier that the lead actress Khushi Joshi was allegedly dating one of the lead actors Siddharth Sharma. In fact, the report had also said that the two lovebirds were inseparable until recently.

But if latest report is anything to go by then Khushi has broken up with Siddharth and the reason is Priyank Sharma, who plays one of the leads in Puncch Beat. Interesting isn't it?

Khushi and Priyank's closeness goes a long way. They were apparently in a relationship even before Priyank had entered Bigg Boss 11 last year (he was dating Divya Agarwal during the show).

In the past, when SpotboyE had questioned Khushi and Priyank regarding their relationship, they had then said: "We were very good friends and are still friends."

But over time, their affinity for each other seemed to have faded as Khushi had told the web portal then that they don't talk to each other much. "Look, we have recently got very busy with our careers. So yeah, we don't talk so much these days." Priyank had added then, "Khushi and I met in Delhi through a common friend Yuvraj. She is very pretty and I wish her the very best in her life."

But now that the two exes are working with each other in Puncch Beat, love seemed to have recuperated once again. Khushi and Priyank have once again got close to each other although they are not a couple as before.

This growing friendship apparently didn't go down well with Siddharth and has resulted in Kushi and Siddharth's breakup.