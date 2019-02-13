Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi has been climbing the charts with each passing week. While the show has maintained its top spot for the last few months, it has not entirely been immune to controversies. From people calling out fake tasks, Sreesanth's tantrums, declaring Sreesanth as the runner up, Shamita Shetty's glamorous entry as a wildcard to Rohit Shetty lashing out at the contestants; the show has seen it all.

And in a major turn of events, a well-known face from the television industry, Vikas Gupta has been thrown out of the show. Yes, you read it right. Vikas Gupta, who was a prominent name in the reality show so far, has been thrown out of the show for breaching the contract.

It has been reported that Vikas Gupta was secretly resorting to painkiller injections which he had brought along hidden in his bag to deal with his previous injuries. Since painkillers coupled with high-adrenaline tasks could prove out to be fatal, Vikas' ignorance could not be overlooked and was booted out of the show.

With just two weeks left for the finale, Vikas Gupta has himself been shocked and grieved by the ouster. He had said that he didn't know about the complexities of taking painkiller injections like this and should have not hidden it from the makers of the show. Vikas' mother, apparently, is quite miffed with him over the entire fiasco.

Earlier in the show, Vikas had been advised two weeks of rest once he had been bitten by a python. Gupta was considered one of the frontrunners for walking home with the trophy this year, but, luck seemed to have some other plans for the producer boy.