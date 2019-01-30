Even as several reality shows are going on in full swing on Indian television, one show that has constantly managed to grab attention of its viewers every year is Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The celebrity stunt-based show is currently in its ninth season and this proves how popular the show is. In fact, the ninth edition is currently one among the top three TV shows in terms of TRP ratings.

Host Rohit Shetty along with some of the contestants like comedian Bharti Singh, actor Aly Goni, singer Aditya Narayan add the comedy stint amid the nail-biting performances; thereby making the show an interesting watch.

But, ever wondered how much these Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestants and host Rohit charge to be on the show and perform those deadly stunts?

Well, according to a report in Catch News, each contestant charges a massive fee and some are jaw dropping. Take a look:

Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya: While the popular comedian takes home a hefty sum of Rs 2 lakh, her better half charges Rs 80,000 for each episode.

Aly Goni: The hunk of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is paid Rs 1 lakh for each episode.

Ridhima Pandit: The Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress charges Rs 1.5 lakh to perform the stunts.

Vikas Gupta: The Bigg Boss 11 contestant, who grabbed a lot of attention during his stint on Salman Khan's show mostly because of his fight with Shilpa Shinde, takes home a massive sum of Rs 3 lakh.

Zain Iman: The popular actor, who stole many hearts with his acting skills and good looks in Qubool Hai, is being paid Rs 3 lakh as his fee.

Apart from them, actress Avika Gor and former cricketer Sreesanth, who are now eliminated from the show, used to charge Rs 1.5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.

Above all, host and Simmba director Rohit, who leaves no stone unturned to encourage the contestants, charges as much as Rs 30 lakhs as his fee.