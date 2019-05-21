A stenographer working at the Deputy Commissioner of Police office, west division, was assaulted by a woman police constable at the KSRTC bus stand in Majestic on Monday (May 20) night.

The victim, identified as Gangadhar, has filed a complaint at Upparpet police station against Savithramma, a woman police constable under the south-east division for chasing him down and assaulting him publicly at one of the busiest transport hubs in Karnataka.

Gangadhar in his complaint stated that around 9.15 pm he had taken a bus from the KSRTC terminal in Majestic to go to his native Pavagada in Tumkur district of the state when Savithramma, who was also on the same bus started abusing him by making vulgar statements.

Embarrassed by the incident, Gangadhar got down from the bus and boarded another one. But Savithramma had no plans of letting him go as she also followed him to the bus and dragged him out by catching his collar and slapped him in front of other passengers on the platform.

Gangadhar tried to avoid further humiliation and tried to get away from her grasp, but Savithramma punched him and knocked him down. She also tried to strangle him. By then some of the passengers came to his rescue and he was freed.

He immediately informed the Upparpet police station about the incident but by the time they reached the spot Savithramma had already escaped the scene. The Upparpet police have charged the woman constable for assault and criminal intimidation. They have also summoned her for questioning.

However, the initial probe into the matter revealed that both the perpetrator and victim used to work at the south division a few months back and always used to quarrel over paltry issues. They had complained against each other to their superiors several times. Hence, Gangadhar was transferred to the west division a few months ago, reports Deccan Herald.