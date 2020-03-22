Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor not only stood rock solid behind their dad Boney Kapoor after step-mother Sridevi's tragic demise, but also turned guardian for their half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The entire family came together but it was an unfortunate event that brought them all together as one family. While they all are like any other close knitted family now, there was a time when things weren't the same.

Before Sridevi's demise

Both Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were not fond of Sridevi for obvious reasons. While Mona Kapoor had chosen to walk away from Boney Kapoor, the kids too, chose to be with their mother. The fact that Mona Kapoor was pitted against a heroine and that their dad had left their mother for someone else was hard for them to digest. Arjun and Anshula were often bullied in school which made their anger towards Sridevi and their father only stronger. However, with time, as they grew up, Mona felt that they needed their father as much as they needed their mother and despite all the negativity, she tried to convince them to be in touch with their father, which they did. It was during this time that Boney Kapoor's brother, Sanjay Kapoor, became Arjun's closest buddy.

On the other hand, as much as he loved his two children, he was busy taking care of his other two children – Janhvi and Khushi and his ladylove, Sridevi. This didn't allow him to give more time and care to Arjun and Anshula. However, whenever the time came, he was always there for all his children.

In several interviews, Arjun Kapoor had said that he only considered Sridevi as his father's wife and not his mother. Sridevi and Arjun maintained a dignified distance and never tried to meddle in each other's work. Arjun had also revealed that he found it odd to go to vacations with his step-mother and half-siblings but they weren't really 'one family' at that time.

Post Sridevi's untimely demise

Boney Kapoor had he always knew that the entire family would come together but he never knew that it would be over such a tragic incident. Arjun and Anshula, who had seen and been through an abandoned childhood, didn't want the same for Khushi and Janhvi and turned into protective shields for them. The two became nothing less than parents for Sridevi's daughters. The way Arjun stood as the backbone of the family and supported Boney brought everyone even closer.

The entire family now not only celebrates every festival, occasion, and events together but also has come together as one.