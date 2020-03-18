Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story was one that will be known for many years to come within Bollywood circles. The actress too has made a lasting impact on the industry. As two power players there was so much we didn't know.

Looking back now, everything was always not as rosy as presented to us. Like most relationships, there are always ups and downs. At a point in time, Sridevi was not too happy with Boney Kapoor for an interesting reason.

When Sridevi didn't talk to Boney Kapoor for 8 months

Not all was always well between Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor had confessed his love to Sridevi when he was a married man and had two kids. Their controversial love story generated much conversation at the time and for a long time after.

In an interview with Filmfare once Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor had revealed that his love for Sridevi was initially unrequited. He had said that the two met alone once when he was in Chennai and his friend and friend's wife were to meet with Sridevi and her mother for lunch. However, Sridevi's mother had unexpectedly fallen ill. This was incidentally the first time the actress had ever gone out without a family member.

Boney had dropped Sridevi back home after the meeting when he confessed to the popular actress. Sridevi was unsettled and angry at the admission, she then refused to speak to him for around eight months soon after.

Boney Kapoor brought Sridevi home after the 1993 Mumbai blasts

In 1993 during the tragic series of blasts in Mumbai Sridevi was put up at a hotel in the city. Concerned for her safety, he rang up the actress' mother and told her he was bringing the actress to his house and sent his staff to get her. Sridevi stayed there till the release of Roop ki Rani and slowly their relationship had steadied, and they were on speaking terms again.

That being said, Boney Kapoor had been in love with Sridevi since Mr India in 1984. After he had gone to see here on the sets of Chandni in Switzerland, the producer had revealed to his first wife Mona Shourie upon returning that he had feelings for Sridevi. He was also there for the actress at the time of her mother's death. The rest is history. For Boney Kapoor, there was no one like Sridevi, and it's the same for Bollywood who lost a brilliant actress in 2018.