Out of all the controversial Bollywood couples we have seen over the years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's name has continued to remain on top for over a year now. While the duo has openly accepted their relationship and is not playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi anymore, there was a time, when the two had totally dissed the news of their affair.

How did it all start?

It is said that Malaika was fond of Arjun when he used to visit Salman Khan during his debut days in Ishaqzaade. However, things were fine between Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora back then. However, when things started going hunky-dory between the two, Malaika found solace in Arjun's humour.

The two met at an event and hit-it off, instantly. While the two didn't come closer fearing the societal taboos, they both had made a place for each other in their hearts. Arjun has been a favourite among Kareena's girl gang which includes Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. With time, as they all started hanging out together with Arjun in their group, the two came closer.

It was at the same time that cracks had started developing in Malaika's relationship with Arbaaz. So much so that she had even walked out of his home and taken a separate flat. With time, Arjun and Malaika came even closer and Arjun was even seen visiting her house late at night. Arjun was cited as the reason behind this split however, the fact remained that Arjun came into Malaika's life much after she had decided that she wouldn't stay with Arbaaz in marriage and wanted to call-it-off.

The initial denial

When questioned about the relationship, both Arjun and Malaika dissed the rumours. However, soon a picture of the two, holding hands at the airport and leaving for Italy went viral. When the pictures came out, Malaika and Arjun started appearing together at a fashion show and also at a reality show.

When the two became confident of their relationship, they declared it to the world. And ever since then, there has been no stopping the two.